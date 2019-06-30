Del’s Lemonade to add 2 new flavors

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Those who are looking to stop at the sign of the lemon this summer will soon be greeted with some new flavors.

Del’s Lemonade recently announced the addition of two new flavors to its repertoire: blood orange and coconut.

According to a Facebook post by the business, the blood orange flavor will be released in mid-July and the coconut flavor will eventually follow.

Del’s currently has a variety of flavors other than the classic lemon, including watermelon, cherry, blueberry, tangerine, lemon-lime, pink lemonade and grapefruit.