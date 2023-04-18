SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The demand for summer travel is still high and prices are going up.

AAA Spokesperson, Mark Schieldrop says the main thing that people can do to prepare for travel is plan now and travel towards the end of the summer. “A lot of folks that were maybe on the fence of traveling last year, are definitely motivated to do that this year, so we’re just seeing a lot of demand there,” says Schieldrop.

Overall, when you got a lot of people who want to do the same thing, that’s going to cause prices to rise. Schieldrop says their travel bookings went up 300 percent because of high travel demand. AAA recommends that people look to go on cruises or road trips if they are looking for more affordable options. While prices for air fare, hotels, and car rentals are still high, Schieldrop says doing guided tours and working with a travel agent to find the best travel packages will help you save money.

According to Schieldrop, people can also save money by being more fuel efficient when going on road trips by car. If you plan ahead, Schieldrop says, you can work around tolls. It may take longer to get to your destination, but you can find scenic roadside stops and a place to eat to avoid tolls.

Damaris Santiago from Springfield says that driving by car will save you from the high costs of traveling by plane. It’s cheaper than taking a plane, they’re not just charging a lot of money for the plane, they are charging for seats, suitcase, and it becomes to be a nightmare traveling through the plane.

Schieldrop says if you haven’t already received your passport, wait times are now 12 weeks or longer.