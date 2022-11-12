(WWLP) – The battle for the U.S. Senate in Washington has been decided. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt in Nevada, and now the democrats have retained control. The victory makes Mastro the first Latina elected to the senate.

“The election is a great win for the American people. With the races now called in Arizona and Nevada, democrats will have a majority in the senate and I will once again be majority leader,” said Majority Leader of U.S. Senate Chuck Schumer.

Democrats will hold at least 50 seats in the senate starting in 2023. If the runoff election in Georgia goes to the Democrats as well, they may add more seats to their senate majority.

“This election is a victory. A victory and a vindication for democrats, our agenda, and for America and the American people said” Schumer.

Democrats defied historic trends to win the victory, defeating candidates backed by Former President Donald Trump.