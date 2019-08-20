Demolition derby crash leaves one dead

by: KECI's Jayda McClendon

(KECI/NBC News)  One person is dead and seven others injured following a Sunday night crash at a Montana demolition derby.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the accident happened during the last event for the annual Tri-County Fair in Deer Lodge.

Roselles says one multi-colored car received a blow from another car. The impact disabled the multi-colored car, and the driver lost control. The multi-colored car jumped a fence and landed on nearby bleachers.

Several people were trapped underneath the car.

“The vehicle was traveling at a pretty high rate of speed. We figure between 30-40 mph,” Roselles said.

The accident killed one woman, who is believed to be a Powell County EMT.

Authorities say seven other people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. So far, two people have been released from the Deer Lodge Medical Center, and three are in stable condition.

