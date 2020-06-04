Department of Energy looks into improving fuel efficiency in vehicles

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Scientists and engineers are looking at fuels and engines to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and lower costs of the U.S. automotive market for decades to come.



The U.S. Department of Energy’s Co-Optima initiative just released a report on maximizing engine efficiency and fuel economy.



The initiative focuses on research that includes designing high-efficiency fuels, running engines on sustainable fuels, and vehicle technology strategies.



Around 1 in 3 of today’s new cars have a fuel economy of 30 miles per gallon, Co-Optima is looking for opportunities for further gains.



For example, trucks make up only 4% of all U.S. automobiles, but are responsible for 25% of transportation-related fuel consumption.



The departments joint efforts including nine national labs as well as over 20 universities and industry partners are hoping to improve light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty internal combustion vehicles which they believe are likely to make up the majority of the U.S. automotive market in the future.