Department of Homeland Security increases cybersecurity warning for GE medical equipment

(WTNH) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has increased the vulnerability risk for patients using GE Aestiva and Aespire Anesthesia devices.

These security flaws in the machines can allow an outside attacker to modify the settings remotely and even silence alarms and only require a low skill level to be able to exploit.

The devices that are affected include:

GE Aestiva 7100, 7900, MRI

GE Aespire 7100, 7900, 100, Protiva, Carestation, View

GE Aisys, Aisys CS2 Avance, Amingo, Avance CS2

GE Carestation 620, 650, 650c

Medical devices that are connected to the Internet, hospital networks and other devices have an increased risk of a cybersecurity threat.

The DHS have issued mitigations that can be put in to place by healthcare providers to prevent a possible hacking attack, including various deployment measures.

At this time, there have been no public exploits that have targeted this vulnerability.