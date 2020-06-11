Despite rain Thursday, western Massachusetts is still very dry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last few weeks we’ve seen quite a bit of sunshine and temperatures have been warming up but now people’s lawns are turning yellow and brown.

The dry weather is also having an effect on river levels. The water level of the Connecticut River in Springfield has dropped quite a bit below its banks.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor that came out on Thursday, all of western Massachusetts is now in the abnormally dry category.

Fortunately we did pickup some beneficial rain Thursday. “We need it badly so I’m really thankful that we have the rain,” said Barbara Mahony of Pittsfield.

“I put on my sprinklers late on my lawn and I paid for it so it’s pretty much burnt. We need more weather like this to help it out,” said Matthew Haluch of Ludlow.



Despite the rain, some cities and towns have implemented water use restrictions. Most of the restrictions don’t allow for non-essential water use on certain days of the week. That includes things like washing your car or watering your lawn.

Cities and town that have water use restrictions:



Westfield

Southwick

Orange