(WWLP) – The inflation rate was little changed from March to April. It’s a potential sign that the rapid growth in the cost of goods and services may soon taper off.

New inflation numbers show some signs of cooling off, but some experts warn that it may be too soon to tell where inflation goes from here.

From gas, to groceries, to flights, prices keep going up. But a new report shows inflations slowed in the last month.

According to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 0.3% in April after rising 1.2% in March. Inflation has been sitting at a 40 year high since last December. The largest inflation increase can be seen in airfares, food and new vehicles.

President Biden now acknowledging that supply chain issues are still lingering from the coronavirus pandemic, keeping prices high.

“Right now, America is fighting on two fronts: at home, its inflation and rising prices, abroad, it’s helping Ukrainian’s defend their democracy,” President Biden said.

Airfares climbed nearly 19% on the month, and have surged nearly 35% over the past three months, likely a reflection of higher fuel costs.

Although, in April gas prices declined 6.1% over the previous month, prices at the pump were already back at all-time highs this week.

Food prices rose 1% from March to April and nearly 11% from a year ago. That year-over-year increase is the biggest since 1980.