SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From the gas pump to the grocery stores, you’ve probably noticed that the price of almost everything has gone up.

The people with investment firm Raymond James in Springfield said we could see prices go down in May.

Mark Teed is the Senior Vice President of Investments here at Raymond James and Associates in Springfield.

He said while inflation has been a lot worse than even the experts anticipated, we’re starting to see signs that prices could go back down. For example, the shipping ports.

“We’re starting to see that the traffic that used to be backed up for 40 days is now down to ten, heading towards 5. That means products are starting to move so we should start to see some of that inflationary pressure start to go away,” said Mark Teed.

However you don’t need to be a financial expert to see the impacts of inflation firsthand. Debbie from Holyoke told 22News even Taco Tuesday has become more expensive and that comes with bigger costs.

“I always make sure I get the cheapest tortilla, chips. You know? Everything is the lowest price, storebrand. I can’t get namebrand anymore it’s just way too much,” said Debbie.

Mark Teed said if there are opportunities to hold off on purchases you should do such because the prices could actually be going down in the next few months

“As we get into spring, things start to level out. people start going back to work. I think you’re going to see a real rapid decrease in inflation and a real rapid increase in going back to work and things feeling better,” said Teed.

There is one thing you can do right now to make the most of these higher prices. Teed said now is a good time to ask for a raise given that fewer people are in the workforce.