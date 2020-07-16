Destination New England on 22News

Destination New England
Posted:

Destination New England Map

(WWLP) – A visit to New England, the cradle of American democracy, includes seaside villages, the White Mountains, and carriage rides in Acadia.

Watch live on 22News over-the-air from 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Destination New England features segments produced by Mass Appeal and our sister stations in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont.  The show will highlight getaway locations throughout New England that are perfect to take the family during this unusual summer of social distancing. 

TV SCHEDULE

30 Rock: The One Time Special will air later during the July 16 broadcast day at 3 a.m.  Set your DVRs for 3 a.m. to rewatch Sandra and Jerry getting married!

