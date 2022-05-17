BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says he’s setting the record straight regarding what he calls misinformation in the media about alleged Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron’s interaction with law enforcement last year.

Korchak issued a news release Tuesday outlining the circumstances that occurred last June 8th when Gendron was picked up by New York State Police and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.



Without mentioning Gendron by name, Korchak says the high school senior made disturbing comments regarding a murder/suicide while in an online class.



Korchak says Susquehanna Valley High School followed proper protocol by contacting State Police which went to his home and took him to the hospital for the evaluation.



According to Korchak, no direct threat was made against the school nor any student.



The District Attorney says Gendron was released, returned to school, and later participated in the school’s graduation without incident.



Korchak says Susquehanna Valley Schools and State Police followed proper procedure.



He says it would be up to the state legislature to make changes to New York’s red flag law so that a circumstance such as this would cause the subject to be denied the ability to purchase a gun.



Korchak says he has offered his assistance to the Erie County District Attorney in his investigation.