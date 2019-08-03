Digital bookmobile makes stop in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – Overdrive’s digital bookmobile travels the country connecting library patrons with all of the digital services their local branch has to offer.

The bookmobile made a stop in South Hadley Saturday.

Step aboard the bus, and you’ll find an interactive experience, with tablets and E-readers.

Your library card unlocks thousands and thousands of e-books, audio-books, movies and more. The digital bookmobile is all about making sure people know how to tap into all of those online resources.

Marissa Gillette, a digital book specialist with Overdrive, said “It’s all about accessibility. Our goal with Libby, which is the free app that we have, is to make books easier to get for everyone possible.”

Readers can download books, and change the font to large print if their vision isn’t great, or a special font that makes it easier to read for some people with dyslexia.

And for parents, the online access can make it easier for kids and teens to check out what’s available without having to step out their front door.

Allyson Mackay told 22News, “my daughter is starting kindergarten in the fall, so he showed us there is a read-along search option so you can find books that will read along with the kids. I have a twelve-year-old as well, she is always on her phone or her tablet, so it makes it more accessible for her. We can’t always get to the library during the week.”

The digital bookmobile will make its next stop in Eastham Massachusetts.