Digital First: Monday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Take a look at Monday’s top 3 stories on 22News:

Pending $450B aid package will help small businesses, hospitals, COVID-19 testing in the state

The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion. The money would help boost a small business loan program that has run out of money. On Sunday, President Trump said a decision could be announced today. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he was hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly, and get the Small Business Administration program back up by mid-week. The House announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a recorded vote on the pending package.

Gyms outlined by federal government as one of first businesses allowed to reopen

Businesses will have to change their methods of operation once the nation reopens. Gyms are one of the first types of businesses that can open back up according to the White House’s plan, “Opening Up America Again.” Before they can open their doors, they must first meet proposed federal requirements, like strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols. Hospitals must also have a robust testing program for healthcare workers while showing a consistent decline in positive COVID-19 test results.

New England Patriots sign restricted free agent DL Adam Butler

The New England Patriots will have more than just a new quarterback next season. The Patriots will unveil their updated uniforms today, which is Patriots Day in Massachusetts. They posted a teaser trailer that reads “Something old. Something new. Something borrowed. Something blue.” The NFL draft also begins this week. And for the first time in two decades, the Patriots are without a clear starting quarterback for next season.