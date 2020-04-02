Digital First: Top 3 stories on 22News for Thursday

(WWLP) – Here’s a look at the top 3 stories on 22News for Thursday.

Governor Baker and local lawmakers both say they want to get to the bottom of what happened at the holyoke soldiers home.

So far, 15 veterans have died, and at least six of them were due to COVID-19. The superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home, Bennett Walsh, is the only person to be placed on paid administrative leave, but an independent investigator has been brought in to look into the deaths.

The government stimulus checks should be on their way to millions of Americans very soon.

Taxpayers who have direct deposit attached to their last filing will receive their money that way. Taxpayers can expect anywhere from $1200 to $2,400, based on their income and filing status.

The amounts for eligible Americans are based on their latest tax filing — either 2018 or 2019.

The total number of coronavirus cases here in Massachusetts have increased by more than 1100, for a total of 7,738.

Hampden County has the most in western Massachusetts, with 475 confirmed cases.

Thirty three more people have died, for a total of 122 deaths in the state.

Five of those people were from Hampden County, and three were from Franklin County.