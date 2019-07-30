10-year-old celebrates one year as local businessman

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 10-year-old from Holyoke is celebrating a huge milestone in his life: the one year anniversary of his very own business, ODs Recycling.

Orion Shearer collects and recycles cans and bottles around western Massachusetts. It all started out as a quest to save money for Christmas, but turned into a business venture to save money for college and ‘Keep America Clean.’

In his first year of business, Orion had 408 customers including 29 local businesses.

“That was a big milestone for me because I know I was doing something right for people because a lot of people want to help me do it,” he said.

Orion told 22News he picks up around 50 bags of 400 cans from customers’ homes and businesses about every six weeks. He also collects plastic and glass bottles and gives back to the community by saving the can tabs to donate to places like Shriner’s Hospital in Springfield.

While most kids his age were out playing outside Tuesday, Orion had four pickups scheduled in Westfield and Granby. His support system, mom and dad, help drive Orion around to the pickups, and his grandmother helps him store the countless bags of recyclables.

The pickups will continue come Fall, but Orion’s parents said school takes priority over the business. In fact, Orion was the only fifth grader at Peck Middle School in Holyoke to have perfect attendance during the 2018-2019 school year.

Now heading into sixth grade, Orion has his own letterhead, business cards, home office space, and a growing college savings account. In his second year of business, Orion hopes to take it even further.

“My goal is kind to of recycle more than 200,000 [cans],” he said. “Right now, I’m at over 100,000 so I’m trying to go for 200,000 now.”

After all, the kid has big dreams.

“I want to be an astronaut or I’m probably going to be a marine biologist.”

