22News goes on ridealong with Southwick police

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is going on a ride along with Southwick police after receiving a complaint about speeding in town.

Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop told 22News they have a standard policy concerning complaints such as speeding. We’ll learn more about that procedure on our ride along Tuesday morning and find out how police deal with trouble spots.

Below is a ‘Speeding vehicles complaint form’ that Southwick residents can fill out and hand in or email to the police department:

