Before Salem: Northampton woman accused of witchcraft

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Before the Salem witch hysteria of the late 17th century, a woman in western Massachusetts was subject to three different witchcraft-related trials.
Mary Bliss Parsons and her husband Joseph Parsons moved to Northampton in 1654 and were one of the wealthiest families in the early colonies, according to Historic Northampton. Rumors and accusations of witchcraft, however, plagued Mary for decades.
11 August 1656: Testimony on behalf of Sarah Bridgeman by William Hannum’s wife. (Part 1)
Transcript:
11 August 1656: Testimony on behalf of Sarah Bridgeman by William Hannum’s wife. (Part 1)
“The wife of William Hannum of Northwottuck at Northampton
sayth that I have been warned by some of Windsor and some of Norwottuck
to beware how I had to doe with Mary the wife of Joseph Parsons : and she
herself also told me, when she lay in of her last child, and being ill in
a strange fitt, that the occasion of her illness was, that her mother
being lately there, had brought her news that she the said Mary
was suspected to be a witch: the said Goodwife Hannum also
sayth that this winter past I spun for the said Mary Parsons about 33
runn of yarn, & this Spring the said Mary desired me to lett her have
one of my daughters to dwell with her, and I considering wt rumores
went about of her I was loth to let her go there to dwell: but shee
havinge allured my daughter, as my daughter told me, I told my daughter
shee should not goe thither to dwell; if shee might have ten pound a yeare:
at this tyme the said Mary Parsons came to me & challenged me about
the yarne yt I spun for her, that it wanted of the tale of the threads
in the Knotts, uppon wch I went to her house & examined the yarn, and
all that I examined did want almost in every knott of the yarn, some
tymes there would be but 18 threads in a knott for 40 or 28 for 40
wch notwithstanding wn I spun it, I did my best endeavd to give a true
account of & it was not found fault with till this tyme : & for I spun
some more for her to recompence this defect & I spunn more
for her besides that, & still when the yarn came to her, it would never
hold out tale in the threads, though I did my best endeavr to deale
truly in ye thing, and I have spun for others & could have my yarn
hold out After this I spun oakum yarn for her, & sent for her
weights to weigh it & called whom I had about mee to see yt I made
weight & soe I sent it home to her & Presently shee sent me word it
wanted weight Shee the said Goodwife Hanum also saith
that my daughter though formerly healthy, yett this summer hath been
very sickly & unhelpful to mee, wch though I know it may be by
Gods owne immediate hand : yet it causeth some jealousies in me against
the said Mary, because it fell out with in 3 or 4 days after I had
given her a full denyal of my Daughters service
Testified on oath before me Elizur Holyoke
William Hannum [blott out?] testifyeth on oath that I have had
some jealousyes against this Mary Parsons, on these grounds:
First this Mary came to my house about the yarn that shee missed
and then wee had a falling out about it & some discontented words
passed on both sides: this was in an eveninge, & as I take it in
March last & that eveninge all my Cattell were well for ought
I could see by them, & the next morning One cow lay in my yard,
ready to dy as I thought: wch when I had considered I endeavored
to gett her up & at length gott her to stand: but shee languished away
& dyed about a fortnight after, though I took great care night &
day to save her, givinge her samp pease wholesome drinks eggs etc.
& this Cow beinge young was lusty before this very tyme
Secondly, the same week I remember I beinge at work at
John Webbs, I saw Joseph Parsons beatinge one of his little chil
dren, for loosinge its shoo; and to my apprehension he beat it unmer
cifully, & his wife comeinge to save it, because shee had beaten it
before”
22News Reporter Monica Ricci is in Northampton today to learn more about the Parsons and the tales of witchcraft.