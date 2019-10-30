Before Salem: Northampton woman accused of witchcraft

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Before the Salem witch hysteria of the late 17th century, a woman in western Massachusetts was subject to three different witchcraft-related trials.

Mary Bliss Parsons and her husband Joseph Parsons moved to Northampton in 1654 and were one of the wealthiest families in the early colonies, according to Historic Northampton. Rumors and accusations of witchcraft, however, plagued Mary for decades.

11 August 1656: Testimony on behalf of Sarah Bridgeman by William Hannum’s wife. (Part 1)



“The wife of William Hannum of Northwottuck at Northampton

sayth that I have been warned by some of Windsor and some of Norwottuck

to beware how I had to doe with Mary the wife of Joseph Parsons : and she

herself also told me, when she lay in of her last child, and being ill in

a strange fitt, that the occasion of her illness was, that her mother

being lately there, had brought her news that she the said Mary

was suspected to be a witch: the said Goodwife Hannum also

sayth that this winter past I spun for the said Mary Parsons about 33

runn of yarn, & this Spring the said Mary desired me to lett her have

one of my daughters to dwell with her, and I considering wt rumores

went about of her I was loth to let her go there to dwell: but shee

havinge allured my daughter, as my daughter told me, I told my daughter

shee should not goe thither to dwell; if shee might have ten pound a yeare:

at this tyme the said Mary Parsons came to me & challenged me about

the yarne yt I spun for her, that it wanted of the tale of the threads

in the Knotts, uppon wch I went to her house & examined the yarn, and

all that I examined did want almost in every knott of the yarn, some

tymes there would be but 18 threads in a knott for 40 or 28 for 40

wch notwithstanding wn I spun it, I did my best endeavd to give a true

account of & it was not found fault with till this tyme : & for I spun

some more for her to recompence this defect & I spunn more

for her besides that, & still when the yarn came to her, it would never

hold out tale in the threads, though I did my best endeavr to deale

truly in ye thing, and I have spun for others & could have my yarn

hold out After this I spun oakum yarn for her, & sent for her

weights to weigh it & called whom I had about mee to see yt I made

weight & soe I sent it home to her & Presently shee sent me word it

wanted weight Shee the said Goodwife Hanum also saith

that my daughter though formerly healthy, yett this summer hath been

very sickly & unhelpful to mee, wch though I know it may be by

Gods owne immediate hand : yet it causeth some jealousies in me against

the said Mary, because it fell out with in 3 or 4 days after I had

given her a full denyal of my Daughters service

Testified on oath before me Elizur Holyoke

William Hannum [blott out?] testifyeth on oath that I have had

some jealousyes against this Mary Parsons, on these grounds:

First this Mary came to my house about the yarn that shee missed

and then wee had a falling out about it & some discontented words

passed on both sides: this was in an eveninge, & as I take it in

March last & that eveninge all my Cattell were well for ought

I could see by them, & the next morning One cow lay in my yard,

ready to dy as I thought: wch when I had considered I endeavored

to gett her up & at length gott her to stand: but shee languished away

& dyed about a fortnight after, though I took great care night &

day to save her, givinge her samp pease wholesome drinks eggs etc.

& this Cow beinge young was lusty before this very tyme

Secondly, the same week I remember I beinge at work at

John Webbs, I saw Joseph Parsons beatinge one of his little chil

dren, for loosinge its shoo; and to my apprehension he beat it unmer

cifully, & his wife comeinge to save it, because shee had beaten it

before”