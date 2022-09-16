WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Batman Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in September to celebrate its films, TV, and comics.

Cinemark is showing three exclusive Batman classics for fans to relive some of his greatest memories for one day only as part of his special day on September 17th. The schedule for the films is as follows:

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) at 2:15 p.m.

Batman (1989) at 4:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) 30th Anniversary at 7:25 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at participating theatres.

Massachusetts:

Connecticut: