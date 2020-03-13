Comcast increasing low-income internet access during coronavirus pandemic

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR COMCAST – The product engineering floor at the Comcast Center as seen Monday, Oct. 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand as well as to businesses. Comcast logo pictured. (Jeff Fusco/AP Images for […]

(WWLP) – Life has changed in less than a week for many Americans as fears of being infected by the coronavirus continues.

In efforts to make life a little easier, Comcast has announced plans to make internet access available for low-income families who have children that may be home due to school closures.

Effective Monday, Comcast will put in place two substantial program enhancements to help families deal with the pandemic:

We will make it even easier for low-income families who live in a Comcast service area to sign up by offering new customers 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials service, which is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month.

Also, we are increasing Internet speeds for the Internet Essentials service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers, which will be the speed of the service going forward. In this way, we will ensure that Internet Essentials customers will be able to use their Internet service for all their increased needs as a result of this health crisis.

We also know that for millions of low-income Americans who don’t have Internet service at home, this uncertain time is going to be even more difficult to manage. As schools and businesses close and families are encouraged, or even mandated, to stay home, Internet connectivity becomes even more important. Comcast

Comcast wants to make it as fast and simple as possible to access this service:

To receive the increased Internet speeds, existing customers will not need to do anything. The new speeds will be rolled out nationally over the next few days.

We’ll send all new customers a free self-install kit that includes a cable modem with a Wi-Fi router. There will be no term contract or credit check and no shipping fee.

To sign up, applicants can simply visit here. The accessible website also includes the option to video chat with customer service agents in American Sign Language. There are also two dedicated phone numbers 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

Click here for more details