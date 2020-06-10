Digital First: Effects of social media addiction, “doomscrolling”

(WWLP) – Doomscrolling is the topic of discussion with everything that’s going on in the world. For some reason, many people just can’t seem to stop reading “depressing” news.

When a person spends an incredibly large amount of time looking at their devices and reading article after article of bad news, that’s called doomscrolling. Have you ever wondered why you just can’t stop reading terrible news?

Licensed Clinical Social Worker for the State of Connecticut Sharry L. Woods told 22News, reading anything that doesn’t have to do with you can just be a way of distracting yourself from your own real emotions. In terms of reading bad news, Woods also said it’s a form of entertainment that people can sometimes relate to which can ultimately attract you to read more.

“The more time you spend on it, the more impact it has on your life,” Woods added.

Doomscrolling can possibly lead to severe depression and anxiety. In many different ways, people can become dependent on social media even when negative information is all they are viewing.

Woods recently worked with a psychologist on the impacts of social media addiction on young adults between the ages of 18-25. Results from the research indicated at least eight hours a day are spent on social media whether it’s on Facebook, Instagram, and even Snapchat.

A great way to prevent severe impacts from engaging in negative news is to become mindful and aware of how much you take in a day. Woods suggest setting limitations on when to be on social media and when it’s time to put the phone away or turn off the TV.