Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Digital First Essential Workers for 22News
Top Stories
Excel Dryer creates device proven to remove high percentage of viruses
Video
WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts State Police Academy to host graduation for 200+ trainees
Video
US infection rate rising as states open up, despite New York’s progress
Ruth Bader Ginsburg resting comfortably after nonsurgical treatment for benign gallbladder condition
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Honoring The Graduates
Photos: Essential Workers
Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations
Top Stories
Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has died at age 90
Top Stories
Women’s soccer claim of unequal pay tossed, can argue travel
Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement postponed
Video
Little League World Series, tournaments canceled for first time
Big changes in AFC East, but Belichick the constant for Pats
Community
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
It’s time to embrace the “less is more” philosophy during this pandemic
Video
Top Stories
JDRF Promise Ball is going virtual this year
Video
Top Stories
Outlook on Business from Springfield Regional Chamber
Video
Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail: a historical figure in healthcare
Video
An Insider’s Take on the Halting of College Sports
Video
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with tasty quarantine tacos
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Digital First Essential Workers for 22News
Digital First
Posted:
May 6, 2020 / 10:17 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 6, 2020 / 10:28 AM EDT
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Only on WWLP.com | Digital First
Digital First Essential Workers for 22News
Excel Dryer creates device proven to remove high percentage of viruses
Video
WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts State Police Academy to host graduation for 200+ trainees
Video
New York Democratic primary back on after suit from Yang and Sanders backers
Kansas farmer who gave New York governor N95 mask conferred a bachelor’s degree by K-State, Gov. Kelly
Video
Williamsburg firefighter passes away after 24 years of service
Safety is Massachusetts lawmakers top priority when it comes to re-opening state
Video
Massachusetts businessman among two charged with lying to receive CARES Act money
Video
Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says
Big Y puts price freeze on thousands of items in stores across New England
Video
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,212 deaths, 70,271 COVID-19 cases total
Video
Eastfield Mall creates outdoor space for Department of Developmental Services to test staff, clients for COVID-19
US senators seek probe of veterans homes after virus deaths
As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
Video
State Police conduct controlled detonations after removing device from West Springfield home
Video
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Wear a mask in public
Video
F-15s prepare to flyover local hospitals to pay tribute to frontline workers
Volunteers help decorate yard signs for West Springfield High School graduates
PHOTOS: Submit your graduating senior picture
Lawmakers push for healthcare workers to receive same benefits as law enforcement, military
Video
More Digital First
State Police Overtime Scandal
State freezes pension of Former State Trooper Paul Cesan of Southwick
Video
Former state trooper from Southwick sentenced in connection with overtime abuse scandal
Video
Former western Mass trooper sentenced in connection with overtime scandal
Two more troopers sentenced in overtime abuse scandal
More State Police Overtime Investigation
Trending Stories
MAP: F-15 jets to flyover western Massachusetts to support healthcare workers
Video
Big Y puts price freeze on thousands of items in stores across New England
Video
WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts State Police Academy to host graduation for 200+ trainees
Video
Massachusetts businessman among two charged with lying to receive CARES Act money
Video
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Wear a mask in public
Video
Coronavirus News
Excel Dryer creates device proven to remove high percentage of viruses
Video
WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts State Police Academy to host graduation for 200+ trainees
Video
US infection rate rising as states open up, despite New York’s progress
Senators seek probe of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after virus deaths
More Coronavirus
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video