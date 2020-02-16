Digital First: Kids help build mosaic during LEGOLAND NY Roadshow at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kids got to kick off February Vacation on a fun note with a LEGOLAND roadshow at the Holyoke Mall.

LEGOLAND put on an interactive event where kids of all ages were able to get creative and build with the classic building blocks we’ve all grown up with. Giant colorful displays of LEGO animals were a huge hit amongst parents and kids.

PHOTOS: LEGOLAND NY Roadshow at Holyoke Mall

One, in particular, was a rainbow Zebra that one LEGO master builder said took 180 hours to build.

One event-goer told 22News he wanted to see the Legos and some of the “cool” displays.

“I like the Zebra,” said Joey Malkoon of Southwick. “It really displays all the colors of the rainbow and its really cool.”

What made the event even more special was that kids were taking part in building a mosaic that will represent Holyoke in the LEGOLAND New York Resort.

One by one kids were given a color guide that corresponded to a number on the mosaic. Once they put the pieces together, they handed it off to a LEGO Builder who would then attach their little creation to make a larger picture.

“This is actually going be a whole display in our big shop,” said LEGOLAND Marketing Coordinator Hayley Coriaty. “The community and the kids are here to help us build it and then we are going to install it for July 4 so everyone can come to see what the community of Holyoke built.”

The event is still taking place on the lower level of the Holyoke Mall across from the Round 1 Bowling & Amusement. The last day will be Monday, February 17th from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm.

LEGOLAND New York will open July 4, 2020, and will be located in the Hudson Valley of New York. It will be the largest LEGOLAND theme park, featuring 50 rides, shows, and attractions. Annual passes to the theme park will be available for purchase at the Holyoke Mall.