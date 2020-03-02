Digital First: Monday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Check out three stories that made it onto Monday’s Top Story list on 22News.

Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US

A second person in the U.S. has died from the Coronavirus. According to health officials, both deaths happened in Washington state. Preliminary research in Seattle suggests the virus may have been circulating undetected in the state for weeks. On Friday, health officials said a man in his 50s died. Both patients had underlying health conditions. Washington state has confirmed 12 cases of the virus.

Health department confirms RI’s first presumptive coronavirus case

Rhode Island has confirmed at least two cases of the Coronavirus. Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket said a man in his 40s and a teenager who both recently returned from an international field trip in mid-February tested positive. A third person is being tested for potential infection as well. The department of health said they traveled to Italy, France, and Spain. The man is currently being treated at a hospital while the teenager’s symptoms aren’t severe enough for hospitalization. School officials say students and chaperones who were on the trip are now being self-quarantined.

South Carolina’s state primary may impact Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is when voters across Massachusetts will turn in their ballots for the state’s presidential primary. There are more than 4.4 million registered voters in the state and more than 55 percent are not affiliated with any party. However, in Massachusetts, even if you are unaffiliated, you can still vote in the Democratic primary. You can check your voter status online by using the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website or by calling your local clerk’s office.