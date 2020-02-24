DIGITAL FIRST: Pop culture news, Baby Yoda, ‘Friends’ reunion confirmed

(WWLP) — K-pop supergroup BTS has dropped an album, and Baby Yoda is now a toy. 22News Digital First gives you a look at this week’s pop culture news.

BTS has dropped their album called Map of the Soul: 7. Within hours of its debut Friday, iTunes top 20 was entirely comprised of songs from the album. In fact, every song on Map of the Soul: 7 was in iTunes’ top 200 songs chart. Millions of fans in the BTS Army purchased copies in advance. With four million albums being pre-purchased a month before it was released.

It’s time to rejoice, Star Wars fans because Disney revealed on Thursday some new products, and one of them is a Baby Yoda that moves, blinks, and giggles. Showrunner Jon Favreau convinced Disney not to produce any toys before the show was released so the character could be kept secret. Now you can have your very own Baby Yoda, which is available for pre-order.

Finally no more asking “will they or won’t they?” because HBO has answered our prayers and is reuniting the friends cast! Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, and Chandler will all be returning for an unscripted special. HBO made the announcement Friday and says it will be available on HBO Max. Jennifer Anniston also confirmed the reunion on Instagram posting, “ITS HAPPENING…”.

