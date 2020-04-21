Digital First: Tuesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – View Tuesday’s top 3 stories on 22News:

South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un’s health

North Korea leader, Kim Jong Un, is reportedly in ‘grave danger’ after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure. That’s according to U-S intelligence officials. But South Korea’s government said today that Kim appeared to be handling state affairs as usual. According to a website in South Korea, he received cardiovascular surgery due to “excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork.” Kim missed the celebration of his late grandfather on April 15, the country’s most important holiday. His last public appearance was at a political meeting on April 11 and state media reported he sent messages and gifts more recently.

Massachusetts becomes coronavirus hot spot as cases surge

Massachusetts has become a hot spot of coronavirus infections, as we enter what Governor Baker has referred to as “the surge.” The coordinator of the Federal Coronavirus Task Force said, officials are “very much focused” on Massachusetts now. Because the state’s testing capacity continues to improve every day, we’re getting a more accurate idea of just how bad the situation really is here.

To prepare for the surge in case numbers — the Baker administration set up several field hospitals to treat sick residents.

Unemployment benefits for self-employed, gig economy and other workers launched

Self-employed individuals, gig workers, freelancers, and independent contractors can now apply for unemployment assistance in Massachusetts. The state’s unemployment department announced the launch of a new online portal on Monday. Congress expanded eligibility for unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, and President Trump signed the bill at the end of March. Over the past four weeks, nearly 573-thousand Massachusetts residents applied for unemployment. As of late last week – only 315-thousand have received their benefits.

Stay updated with the latest stories on 22News