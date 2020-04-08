Digital First: Wednesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – From new reported COVID-19 related deaths at a nursing home to new guidelines set in place at grocery stores, check out Wednesday’s top 3 stories on 22News:

The Department of Public Health says grocery and convenience stores will now be limited to 40 percent of their maximum capacity. The Northampton Board of Health is also limiting entry to a single door, posting an employee at the entrance to count customers going in and out, and marking the floor at six-foot intervals at all cashier lines. They also must install and maintain plastic partitions at all cash registers by April 11th.

A total of 12 people have died from a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Berkshire County.

Berkshire Health Systems spokesperson Lisa Gaudet confirmed the deaths in a statement sent to 22News. She said 33 patients at Williamstown Commons have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

All residents of the home have been tested with the help of the state Department of Public health, but not all of the results are back yet. Gaudet said they should have the results in the next day or two.

Hampshire College is offering space in a residence hall to house people experiencing homelessness who need to be in isolation to recover from COVID-19. The college is also offering to provide three meals a day to the residents living at the dorm. Craig’s Doors in Amherst will work closely with town officials to secure the staffing required to operate the isolation shelter.