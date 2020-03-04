Digital First: Wednesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Check out what three stories made it onto Wednesday’s top list on 22News.

A state-by-state snapshot of Super Tuesday

22News is working for you with results from Super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden won the state Democratic primary with more than a third of the votes. Senator Bernie Sanders came in second with over 26-percent. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took about 21-percent. Mike Bloomberg has 11% of the vote right now with 91-percent of precincts reporting.

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts

Not surprising, Republican voters in the state overwhelmingly chose President Trump as the party’s nominee. He took all of the states 41 delegates with 88-percent of the vote…beating former Massachusetts Governor William Weld in his home state. President Trump also swept the other 13 contests. A spokesperson for his campaign sent 22News a statement regarding the Democratic results, which reads in part: “The results only increase the likelihood that no candidate will have enough delegates for a first-ballot victory at their convention.”

Northampton voters decide on future of $2.5M property tax override

For some voters in Hampshire County, there was more at stake than just the Presidential Primary. In Northampton, voters passed a $2.5million property tax override. It’s intended to help alleviate the city’s budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year, which is worth about $1.1 million. Mayor David Narkewicz told 22News, the ballot question will allow the city to renew its fiscal stability plan after 7 years and preserve vital city services and the school system. South Hadley also had a town election. People voted for Sarah Etelman and Andrea Miles to fill the town’s select board vacancies.