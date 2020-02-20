Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month; Know the signs of abuse

(WWLP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes teen dating violence (TDV) as a type of intimate partner violence that occurs between two people in a relationship.

TDV includes physical violence, sexual violence, psychological aggression, and stalking. It can take place in person or electronically, such as repeated texting or posting sexual pictures of a partner online without consent.

22News spoke with Cristina Di Nardo-Dupre, the director of the Individual and Family Counseling Center in Agawam. She said it’s hard for some teens to see the signs that they may be in an abusive relationship.

“They believe “this is nice, someone loves me,” said Di Nardo-Dupre. “But then when it becomes a person cannot be herself or himself… then they don’t want to let go of their relationship and they are also afraid of telling their parents.”

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT A RELATIONSHIP HEALTH SPECTRUM

According to LoveIsRespect, an organization whose purpose is to engage, educate and empower young people to prevent and end abusive relationships, one in eleven high school girls reported physical dating violence last year. Another statistic says that one in ten high school students were hit or hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing teen dating violence or would like more information from LoveIsRespect you can Text LOVEIS to 22522 or call 1–866–331–9474.

You can also receive help, support, and resources from the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)