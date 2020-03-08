Lady Gaga touring Boston, Katy Perry pregnant, Demi Lovato drops new single

(WWLP) — Lady Gaga is coming to Boston, Katy Perry revealed she is pregnant, and Demi Lovato has released a new single. Let’s take a look a this week’s pop culture news.

Lady Gaga has finally announced her limited tour dates for the “Chromatica Ball Tour.” Lucky for us, she will be stopping by in Boston to perform at Fenway Park in August. Pre-sale tickets go up March 10th and you have till the 16th to purchase them. Her 6th studio album “Chromatica” will be officially released on April 10th.

Katy Perry is pregnant! The singer revealed her baby bump at the end of her “never worn white” music video — which dropped Wednesday night. The 35-year-old told fans on Instagram that both her album and baby are due this summer.

Perry has been dating actor Orlando bloom since 2016. Bloom posted no so cryptically on Instagram “My babies blooming.” This is Perry’s first child with the actor.

Singer Demi Lovato is back with her new self-love single.

‘i love me’ is Lovato’s second song out since she went to rehab after an apparent overdose in 2018. The new single gives fans an in-depth at what the 27-year-old has been through. Lovato paired her single’s release Friday with the music video.

In it, there are three versions of herself all fighting and pulling her in different directions. By the end of the video she finally realizes that loving herself is the only way

