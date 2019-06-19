Girls Inc. of the Valley: The mission to empower girls

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 1981 the GIRLS CLUB OF HOLYOKE was formed. Now known as GIRLS INC OF THE VALLEY, the name may have changed, but the mission remains the same: to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold by providing them the opportunity to develop and achieve their full potential.

In a WWLP “DIGITAL FIRST” LIVE STREAM WEB INTERVIEW, 22News digital reporter Katrina Kincade interviewed Suzanne Parker, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of the Valley.

They discussed how the organization has changed over its 38 years to meet the needs of girls and teens in Holyoke and other surrounding communities. We also learned about the programs geared toward specific age groups, education in STEM studies, and the many issues facing girls and teens growing up in urban settings.

Learn more about programs and opportunities at Girls Inc of the Valley.