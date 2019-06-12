InFocus: Understanding Epilepsy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Over 3-million people in the United States are living with epilepsy. There are 150-thousand new cases diagnosed every year, but many people don’t know what epilepsy is, or what causes it.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing epilepsy, a condition that causes people to have seizures. It is the fourth most common neurological disorder that affects people of all ages.

We’ll learn about the different types of seizures, the treatment and therapies, and resources for persons living with epilepsy.

Be sure to watch 22News InFocus live-streaming on our website WWLP.com at 1:50pm on Thursday, June 13. And if you miss it, the program will air at noon, Sunday, June 16 on WWLP 22News.