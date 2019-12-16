Marines hard at work at Toys for Tots warehouse

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The community has come together to make sure thousands of local children have a memorable holiday season. Our 22News lobby is filled with thousands of toys, stuffed animals, and bicycles on the final day of our annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign.

The Marines have been hard at work since October, but now it’s crunch time. 22News is heading to the Toys for Tots warehouse Monday to see what happens after all the donated toys are brought in.

This year, the Marines have nearly 73,000 local families to support. That’s triple the amount from last year!

Toys for Tots Western Massachusetts

Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve program with a mission to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute as Christmas gifts to the less fortunate children in the community.