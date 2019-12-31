SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 2019 is coming to a close and 22News is taking a look back at the stories you clicked on the most over the last year.

30. VIDEO: Visitors caught on camera in Feeding Hills

A short video captured on a 22News’ viewer’s home camera was one of the most clicked on stories on WWLP.com in 2019! It shows three curious animals crossing their driveway in the middle of the night. You can always send your videos to ReportIt@wwlp.com.

29. Man dead after allegedly shooting at Springfield

Springfield police received a ‘Be on the Lookout’ alert for a man after he had been involved in a domestic disturbance in Southbridge. He later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after exchanging gunfire with Springfield police outside a gas station.

28. Woman killed in Springfield rollover crash

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

A Canton woman was killed after her car veered off the right side of I-291 East in Springfield.

27. “Complicated investigation” following deaths of five people in burning Sheffield home

Five people were found dead inside a home in Sheffield following a house fire. An investigation later determined the deaths appeared to be a quadruple murder-suicide. The disturbing details can be read here.

26. One woman dead after single-car accident on West Avenue in Ludlow

A woman was killed after crashing into a tree off West Avenue in Ludlow. According to police, the caller who reported the accident said the woman was trapped inside the car. Once police arrived, they found the woman outside the vehicle with people performing CPR.

25. Body found in Connecticut River identified as Achim Bailey

The body of 23-year-old Achim Bailey was recovered from the Connecticut River in Longmeadow two months after his disappearance. He was last seen leaving Samuel’s Sports Bar in Springfield.

24. One man dead after single car crash in Wilbraham

A man was killed after crashing his car on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham. A second man was taken to the hospital via helicopter with serious injuries.

23. Arrest made in crash that killed Chicopee teen, Alex Ortiz

A month after 15-year-old Alex Ortiz was killed in a car accident in Ludlow, the driver was arrested and charged in connection with his death.

22. One person dead after accident on Mass Pike in Ludlow

One person was killed in an accident on the Mass Pike in Ludlow on June 7. The accident happened during rush hour that Friday, causing major delays in to Palmer.

21. Victim of deadly I-91 crash in Holyoke identified

A 24-year-old Westfield man was killed in a crash on I-91 in Holyoke back in April. A 23-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy were seriously injured in the crash.

20. Man, woman found dead off of Route 2 in Greenfield

Two people were found dead in a tent in the woods off the Mohawk Trail in Greenfield. The day they were found, temperatures were in the single digits.

19. Body found in Porter Lake in Forest Park

A Forest Park employee found a body floating in the water in Porter Lake this spring. The body was later identified as that of 25-year-old Andrew Pearson, who was last seen leaving work in East Longmeadow on January 28.

18. Animal cruelty charges after 21 cats found in Ludlow home

Forty-two-year-old Carrie Douthwright was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after more than 20 cats were found living in deplorable conditions in Ludlow.

17. Springfield Wilbraham Road homicide victim identified

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office identified the man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Wilbraham Road and Benton Street on July 31 as 28-year-old William Fernandez-Martinez. He died at the hospital.

16. MUST SEE VIDEO: Seal on the Connecticut River bank in Holyoke

A one-year-old Harbor Seal named Laysan made his way up the Connecticut River to Holyoke this June. He was spotted by several fisherman and boaters over the course of a few days before making his way back to the Long Island Sound.

15. Holyoke PD: Mother arrested after son claimed she tried to kill him

(Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department)

A mother from Holyoke was arrested after her 10-year-old son told police that she had a gun and was trying to kill him. She faces multiple drug, firearm, and child endangerment charges.

14. 41 people homeless, 2 taken to hospital after apartment fires in Springfield

Dozens were left without a home in Springfield after an apartment fire on Belmont Avenue this spring. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

13. 32 year-old man died after car crashed into East Longmeadow pond

A 32-year-old man was killed after his car crashed into Heritage Park Pond in East Longmeadow around 3:00 a.m. one night in April.

12. I-91S reopened in Springfield after tractor trailer rollover crash

A truck carrying a load of scrap metal rolled over on I-291 West in Springfield. The load of scrap metal dumped all over the adjacent lane on I-91 South, causing the highway to temporarily close. No one was seriously hurt but 10-20 gallons of fuel leaked on to the highway.

11. Westfield murder suspect held without bail

Nineteen-year-old Vadym Misiruk was held without the right to bail on a murder charge in connection with the death of 17-year-old Nazar Tkach whose body was found in Stanley Park in Westfield. 22News obtained court documents detailing the disturbing crime.

10. Man facing charges after allegedly hitting, killing woman with car while driving drunk

Alleged drunk driver 48-year-old David Delgado was arrested and charged in the death of a 24-year-old Chicopee woman after she and a man were struck by Delgado’s car on Chicopee Street.

9. Police investigating homicide on Cooley St. in Springfield

In January, a man was found shot dead in a red Jeep at the Five Town Plaza parking lot on Cooley Street in Springfield. The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Alexis Martinez. Thirty-year-old Karl Exantus has been charged in his murder.

8. Shark sighting at Misquamicut State Beach was sunfish, not shark

Swimmers were ordered out of the water at a popular beach in Rhode Island in early August after a fin was spotted in the distance. After initially believing a fin spotted in the waters off Misquamicut Beach was a mako shark, the Department of Environmental Management now says it believes it was an ocean sunfish.

7. 7 confirmed dead in B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport

Seven people were killed and six others were taken to the hospital with injuries after a WWII B-17 plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in October. Two of the victims were from western Massachusetts.

6. Decomposed body found in Chicopee

A badly decomposed body was found by a passerby on James Street in August. The body was later identified as that of 37-year-old Eric Theroux of Chicopee.

5. Two dead after Enfield Police chase leads to crash in Longmeadow

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 5 in Longmeadow during a police chase. Enfield police began pursuing 47-year-old David Cersosimo for failing to stop and sideswiping a vehicle in Enfield. He and U.S. Postal worker 59-year-old Daniel Nacin were killed when their vehicles collided during the chase.

4. Authorities confirm a body was the “floating object” in CT River in Longmeadow

A fisherman called police after he saw something floating in the Connecticut River in Longmeadow mid-March. The body was later identified as that of 23-year-old Achim Bailey who had been missing since January.

3. FBI, State Police investigators at East Longmeadow home

The FBI conducted court-authorized activity at a home in East Longmeadow back in February. The DEA was also seen carrying ‘DEA evidence’ boxes in and out the home.

2. Two young children dead after accident on Russell St. in Ludlow

Two children were killed in a three-car crash in Ludlow in February. They were later identified the two dead children as 9-year-old Jadyn Lamas and 7-year-old Natalya Lamas, both of Ludlow.

1. 11-year-old boy pulled from Chicopee River dies, 10-year-old cousin still missing

Two boys were reported missing in Chicopee by their family late December. One of the children who was pulled from the Chicopee River tragically passed away. The search continues for the second missing boy. They are said to be cousins.