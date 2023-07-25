CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a while, baby names tend to fall out of style with the public, and new names replace them. It’s like the way fashion changes over time, what’s popular one year may become outdated the next.

This can be due to many factors such as cultural influences, changing tastes, and the popularity of certain celebrities or characters in the media. The phenomenon is known as a ‘name cycle’ and is often driven by generational shifts and the desire to be different from the previous generation.

As a result, baby names that were once popular can quickly fade out of popularity and be replaced by more modern names. According to the Social Security Administration, Noah, Emma, and Liam are now the most popular names in the US, compared to John, Mary, and Elizabeth 50 years ago.

A BabyCenter study reveals what certain names may be at risk of extinction for mother-to-bes. There is a general decline in popularity of boy names beginning with the letter “K.” In the rankings from 2021 to 2022, Khalid, Kian, Kyle, and Kobe all declined significantly, Hayden fell the most in girls’ rankings and Joy was the hardest hit.

Below is a list of boy names that are at risk of going extinct:

Arjun Walter Royce Khalid Rory Nehemiah Kameron Wade Kane Kian Ahmed Seth Hugo Kyle Steven Hassan Bradley Kobe Syed Ayaan

Below is a list of girl names that are at risk of going extinct:

Hayden Ariyah Mira Kate Katherine Hana Leia Joy Vanessa Alayah Paige Annabelle Adelyn Kenzie Kira Mariam Teagan London Aniyah Makayla

Based on Unicef data, 3,745,361 babies have been born in the US so far this year.

