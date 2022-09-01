AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the big weekend for the University of Massachusetts Amherst with freshmen returning to campus Thursday followed by transfer students Friday and returning students on Saturday.

About 5,550 freshmen will be moving in Thursday and remaining students this weekend so it may be best to avoid the area. Traffic may be heavy along Route 9.

UMass Amherst:

Thursday, September 1: First Year Students

Friday, September 2: New Transfer Students; North Apartments; CHCRC Multi-year halls; Coolidge, John Q. Adams, and Washington floors 2 – 10; Patterson and MacKimmie Ground and fourth floors

Saturday, September 3: Remaining Multi-Year Students

Sunday, September 4 and Monday, September 5: Unassisted Move In

The COVID-19 vaccine is required for students, faculty, and staff. All students are being asked to be tested for COVID-19 by using a PCR test within 72 hours of arrival or an antigen (at-home) test within 24 hours of arriving on the campus. Anyone who tests positive is required to isolate for at least 5 days per CDC.

The University also issued an update on Monkeypox and ask students to familiarize themselves with the global outbreak. It is a rare disease that may be transmitted by physical contact between someone’s rash, scabs, bodily fluids and another person, this can include sexual activity but also includes any touching of the lesions/rash between people or even touching clothing or bedding that an infected person used.

UMass Amherst is debuting a month-long series of events called “Welcome to the U” with opportunities to get the know the university. This weekend features the following:

Thursday, September 1:

Frosh Fest 1-5 p.m. at Student Union and surrounding areas: Activities will include musical performances, mini-golf, family rock painting, ice skating and more.

1-5 p.m. at Student Union and surrounding areas: Activities will include musical performances, mini-golf, family rock painting, ice skating and more. Kickoff Carnival 7-10 p.m. at Student Union South Lawn: Students can attend a classic carnival with food, inflatables and music.

Friday, September 2:

New Student Ice Skating 2-6 p.m. at Mullins Center Practice Rink: New students can reserve a spot on the ice and stay cool while making new friends.

2-6 p.m. at Mullins Center Practice Rink: New students can reserve a spot on the ice and stay cool while making new friends. Athletics 101 7 p.m. at McGuirk Alumni Stadium: Catch the UMass spirit with UMass Athletics featuring inflatables, a swag swap, lawn games, music and more.

Saturday, September 3:

New 2 U Tag Sale 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Newman Center Café: At this drop-in event, shop for new or gently used clothing, futons, lamps, TVs and more at affordable prices.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Newman Center Café: At this drop-in event, shop for new or gently used clothing, futons, lamps, TVs and more at affordable prices. Dear World x Many Voices 7 p.m. at Mullins Center: The university’s Many Voices event gets an update this year as it pairs with Dear World, a three-part community building event happening throughout the day. Dear World x Many Voices will include performances and conversations about all the differences that together make UMass a strong and inclusive community.

Sunday, September 4: