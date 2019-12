LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is looking for name suggestions for their newest four-legged member.

The 12-week old Bloodhound puppy will be paired with a partner in the coming weeks and will help out with search and rescue. He will be an available resource for all of western Massachusetts once he is fully trained (and named!)

22News is meeting with Sheriff Cocchi and the puppy Friday morning to find out more about what his role will be and how he was chosen.