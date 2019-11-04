No Massachusetts RMV services available this weekend

BOSTON, Mass. (AP)--A federal judge has ruled that a group of environmental organizations can continue its lawsuit against the U.S. government about the protection of endangered whales.

The Center for Biological Diversity and other groups are suing the federal government for failing to adequately protect North Atlantic right whales, which number about 400. The government moved to stay the lawsuit, but Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied the request Thursday.