(WWLP) – Prior to the height of the witch hunt in Salem, a member of Northampton’s founding Parsons family was rumored to practice witchcraft.

Mary Bliss Parsons was first accused of being a witch in the 1650s by Sarah Bridgeman. Mary’s husband Joseph Parsons eventually took Bridgeman to trial for slander. Ultimately, Mary was acquitted.

She was later accused again of being a witch and taken to trial in Boston.

Mary Bliss Parsons/Sarah Bridgeman slander trial court documents and transcripts

Courtesy East Cambridge Archives via UMass.edu

June 1656: Testimony of Hanna Lancton and Sara Bridgman.

” June 20 [16]56



Hanna Lanton the wife of Gorg Lanton testifieth

that Sara Bridgman the wife of Joams

Bridgman tould her that her boy when his knee was

sore cried out of the wife of Joseph parsons

and said that she did hurt him and that

she would pull of his knee and also the said

Sara tould her that she had heard other

say them where Jealous that the wife of

Joseph parsons was not right and the said

Hanna saith that by reason thereof she had

some found of the wife of Joseph parson

but it hath pleased god to help her over

them & doth believe there was noo such

cause and is sorry she should have hard thought

of her uppon noe better grounds

testified uppon oth in the presence of us



William Houlton

Tho Bascum

Sara Bridgeman testifies about her son’s illness and talk against Mary Parsons



Sara Bridgman owned before us that she

tould Hanna Lanton that her boy cried out

of the wife of Joseph parsons & said she would

hurt him & that she would pull of his knee

and that she had heard others say that there

where Jealousies of Goody parsons that she was

not right



William Houlton

Tho Bascum”

Courtesy East Cambridge Archives via UMass.edu

11 August 1656: Testimony on behalf of Sarah Bridgeman by William Hannum’s wife. (Part 1)

“Testimonyes taken on the behalf of Sarah the wife of James Bridgman

the 11th Day ove August 1656

the wife of William Hannum of Northwottuck at Northampton

sayth that I have been warned by some of Windsor and some of Norwottuck

to beware how I had to doe with Mary the wife of Joseph Parsons : and she

herself also told me, when she lay in of her last child, and being ill in

a strange fitt, that the occasion of her illness was, that her mother

being lately there, had brought her news that she the said Mary

was suspected to be a witch: the said Goodwife Hannum also

sayth that this winter past I spun for the said Mary Parsons about 33

runn of yarn, & this Spring the said Mary desired me to lett her have

one of my daughters to dwell with her, and I considering wt rumores

went about of her I was loth to let her go there to dwell: but shee

havinge allured my daughter, as my daughter told me, I told my daughter

shee should not goe thither to dwell; if shee might have ten pound a yeare:

at this tyme the said Mary Parsons came to me & challenged me about

the yarne yt I spun for her, that it wanted of the tale of the threads

in the Knotts, uppon wch I went to her house & examined the yarn, and

all that I examined did want almost in every knott of the yarn, some

tymes there would be but 18 threads in a knott for 40 or 28 for 40

wch notwithstanding wn I spun it, I did my best endeavd to give a true

account of & it was not found fault with till this tyme : & for I spun

some more for her to recompence this defect & I spunn more

for her besides that, & still when the yarn came to her, it would never

hold out tale in the threads, though I did my best endeavr to deale

truly in ye thing, and I have spun for others & could have my yarn

hold out After this I spun oakum yarn for her, & sent for her

weights to weigh it & called whom I had about mee to see yt I made

weight & soe I sent it home to her & Presently shee sent me word it

wanted weight Shee the said Goodwife Hanum also saith

that my daughter though formerly healthy, yett this summer hath been

very sickly & unhelpful to mee, wch though I know it may be by

Gods owne immediate hand : yet it causeth some jealousies in me against

the said Mary, because it fell out with in 3 or 4 days after I had

given her a full denyal of my Daughters service

Testified on oath before me Elizur Holyoke

William Hannum [blott out?] testifyeth on oath that I have had

some jealousyes against this Mary Parsons, on these grounds:

First this Mary came to my house about the yarn that shee missed

and then wee had a falling out about it & some discontented words

passed on both sides: this was in an eveninge, & as I take it in

March last & that eveninge all my Cattell were well for ought

I could see by them, & the next morning One cow lay in my yard,

ready to dy as I thought: wch when I had considered I endeavored

to gett her up & at length gott her to stand: but shee languished away

& dyed about a fortnight after, though I took great care night &

day to save her, givinge her samp pease wholesome drinks eggs etc.

& this Cow beinge young was lusty before this very tyme

Secondly, the same week I remember I beinge at work at

John Webbs, I saw Joseph Parsons beatinge one of his little chil

dren, for loosinge its shoo; and to my apprehension he beat it unmer

cifully, & his wife comeinge to save it, because shee had beaten it

before”

Courtesy East Cambridge Archives via UMass.edu

11 August 1656: Testimony of William Hannum continued, and Testimony of Sarah Bridgeman



as shee said, he thrust her away: the next day I gooinge to work

agayne at John Webbs, there were some other neighbors there and

they were talkinge how Joseph Parsons had in a sort beaten his

wife : then I answered them that one of you beinge his next neighbors

must ride, wch manner of jestinge I doe not approove at all or allow of in

my selfe : the same day the said Mary Parsons hearing how I had

jested shee dealt with mee about it showinge her offense : & so it

fell out that the same evennige, I havinge a sow it had 4 young piggs

the sow was missing & we could not fynd her that night, the next

morninge very early I sought her a good while but I found her not,

but meeting a neighbor he asked mee wt I sought I said, my sow :

Says hee yonder in the swamp is a sow I think it is yors I went thi

ther & it was my sow : & there shee stood wth her nose to ye ground

looking steadily as if shee had seen something in the ground : Soe I

drove her home & before noon yt day shee dyed. Shee till now was

a lusty swine & well fleshed

Thirdly I haveinge two oxen I lent them to John Bliss who is thy

Mary Parsons brother & I was to have his oxen to work agayn for

them : & for my oxen & his & Goodman Lanctons I sett out to break

up some ground & they putt John Bliss his oxen in the Middle for

they were young and not very fitt to goe behind much less before : about wch

tyme Mary Parsons came to mee & did chide wth mee for abusing her

brothers oxen I told her I did not abuse them : shee said you putt them

in the middle where they are always under the whip, I told her they were

not any way wronged by us : & shee went away in anger : within 3

days after I was goinge to Windsor wth my oxen & cart : & about

4 mile from our town, as I was goinge whether my Ox hung out his

tongue or whether he went to eate for it fell out, that a wrattle

snake bitt him by the tongue : & there he dyed

These things doe somethinge run in my mind that I cannot have

my mind from this Woman that if shee be not right this way shee

may bee a cause of these things, though I desire to look at the over

rulinge hand of God in all

Testifyed on oath before mee Elizur Holyoke

Goodwife Bridgman testifyed on oath that last May was a

twelve month, I being brought to bed about 3 days after as I was

setting up, haveinge my child in my lap, there was something ye gave

a great blow on the door , and at very instant as I apprehended my

child changed : & I thought wth my self & told my girle I was a-

fraid my child would dy . & I sent out the girle to look who it

was at the doore, but shee could see noe body about the house :

Presently after the girl came in, I lookinge towards the doore

thorough a hole by the doore, I saw to my apprehension two women

pass by the doore wth white clothes on ye heads, then I concluded

my child would dy indeed : & I sent out the girle to see who they were

but shee could see nor body : this made mee think there is wickedness in

the place : Another tyme ——

Courtesy East Cambridge Archives via UMass.edu

11 August 1656: Testimony from Sarah Bridgeman, continued from previous document



Another tyme after this beinge the last summer my boy that is about

11 yeare old sayth as he was going to look our Cowes in a swamp there

came somethinge & gave him a great blow on the head, that it struck

off his hatt & beat him almost to ye ground : he thought it was a bird

but could see nothinge that did it & gonige a little further he came

to 2 loggs & stumbled at one & fell on the other & put his knee out

of joynt : & his knee after was sett as the man said ye sett it : but

he was in grevious torture while the man stayd wch was

2 days to ye mans admiration : For he was rather worse than before

& he was in grevious torture about a month : & before he was well

he cryed out one night it beinge about breake a day & wth his crying

out he awakend my husband : he cryed out that Goody Parsons

would pull off his knee, there shee sitts on the shelf : then I and my

husband labored to quiet him & could hardly hold him in the bed

for he was very feirce : we told him there was noe body : yea says

he there shee sitts on the shelfe : and after he said there shee is gone

& a black mouse followed her : and both I & my husband told him

in this extremity that there was noe body on ye shelfe yea says he there she is

doe you not see her there shee runs away & a black mouse foll

lowes her : & this he said many tymes & wth great violence : & about

sun risnige he was like to dy in our apprehension:

Testifyed on oath before me Elizur Holoyke

Courtesy East Cambridge Archives via UMass.edu

August 1656: Testimony of William Hannum



william hannum being asked what he did

with his cow when he had skined her he said

he lett her ly in the yard the first day the

next day in the morning he drew part of the

cow downe toward the swamp before his house



August 16 [16]–56 in the presence of us



william houlton

Tho Bascum

Courtesy East Cambridge Archives via UMass.edu

27 September 1656: John Mathews testifies before John Pynchon.



John Mathews testified yt about foure years agoe, being at Joseph

Parsons house making of barrells; uppon occasion of some diffe=

rence betwixt Joseph Parsons & his wife, he sd to his

wife yt shee was led by an evill spirit thereuppon shee sd

he was ye cause of it, by locking her into ye sellar

& leaving her : Joseph Parsons, sd further yt shee

went over ye water & Colton after her, & shee was

not wet only Goodm Colton was wet : shee sd also ytt when

her husband lockt her into ye sellar, ye sellar was full of

spirits, & shee threw ye bed stafe at ym & ye bed cloathes

& her pillow & yet they would not be gon ; & from

this tyme shee told one it was yt shee fell into her fits

some few days after, shee ye sd Mary Parsons told me,

ye spirits appeard to her like poppets as shee was

washing her cloathes at ye brooke, & then shee fell into

her fits : Mary Parsons ye wife of Joseph Parsons

further told me yt in her fits, shee hath gon from her

house in ye long meddow thorough ye grt swamp

in her shift, & when shee came to her self shee could

not tell how shee came thither:

Taken upon oath this 27th of September 1656 before mee



John Pynchon



Courtesy East Cambridge Archives via UMass.edu

June 20th, 1656: Margaret Bliss testifies against Sarah Bridgeman.



Margarett Bliss testifieth that Sara Bridgman

tould her that she did heare that her daughter

parsons was susspected to be a which and that she

had heard there was some discontent betweene

the blind man at Springfeild and her daughter

& that she had done him hurtte and that there

was some words between the blind man & her

daughter and then the child of the blind man had

asounding fitte



June 20 [16]56 testified uppon oth before us

William Houlton

Tho Bascum

Mary Bliss Parsons Witchcraft trial 1674-1675

Courtesy Hampshire County Court Registry of Probate, Northampton Massachusetts

Samll Bartlet of Northampton having lately lost his wife to his greate greife as he expresseth

and ye rather for ye he strongly suspects yt she dyed by some unusuall meanes, viz, by meanes

of some evell Instruemt he presented to this Corte diverse evedences to shew the grounds of

his feares & suspicioun Alsoe Goodman Bridgeman finding so ye Corte & Intreateing that

Diligent inquisition may be made concurring ye Death of ye sayd Woeman his Daughter

for yt he also Strongly suspects she come to her and by some unlawfull & unatureall means

& for ye Diverse of ye testemonyes doe reflect on Goodwife Parsones Sen of Northampton ye

Corte haveing read ye testemonyes doe thinks it meete yt ye case should be ffurther lookt into

& therefore doe refferr ye sayd case & all other things Concerning ye sayd Goodwife Parsons yt

have beene now Presented to ye ajournmt of this Corte which is to be kept at Northampton

ye 18th Day of November next, for further Disquition & doe order yt she be warned thereto

attend to answer wt shall be objected agst her & ye wittnesses are to be warned to appeare to

testify before her viva vere wt they have already given in upon oath concerning her