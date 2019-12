(WWLP) – 22News will have an online-only evening newscast on Wednesday due to the House voting on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Wednesday night’s evening newscast will air from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with anchors Barry Kriger and Ciara Speller.

The 22News Storm Team will also bring you the latest local weather as frigid temperatures are expected in our area as we head into the evening.

Are you watching on a mobile device? Click here starting at 5PM for more details.