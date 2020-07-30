ONLINE ONLY: 22News at Noon Thursday

(WWLP) – 22News at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday is preempted with live coverage the funeral service for civil rights icon John Lewis.

There will be an online-only newscast that you can stream live at WWLP.com from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential for a few thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. Watch the live weather forecast with Meteorologist Nick Bannin.

Watch Live: 22News at 12:00 PM

Viewers can click the link above to tune into 22News at 12:00 p.m. or go to the “Watch Live” section in the WWLP-22News mobile app. To download the WWLP-22News app on your phone or tablet.

