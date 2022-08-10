PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A decision has been made by the Palmer committee on whether or not to complete a 4-way stop in the village of Bondsville.

The intersection is made up of River, South Main and State Streets in the Bondsville section of Palmer. Currently, there are stops signs on all entrances except for South Main Street.

The issue was first addressed in an August 8 Palmer Town Council meeting. A resident who recently moved into the area last year, Brett Tony spoke during public comment. “Bondsville, a 3-way stop by the church and a flower pot in the middle of the road just doesn’t make sense to me,” he said. “I’ve had so many misses with cars coming around the corner.” The flower pot is indicated as a historical horse trough.

If coming from State Street, residents experienced not being able to see beyond the horse trough when they pull up next to it. Residents are finding it difficult to legally stop and continue on the road safely.

Since the closure of Thorndike Street due to bridge repairs, more people are seen cutting through State Street.

Tony addressed if there would be an appropriate way to petition to get the historical horse trough out of the road and replace it with a stop sign. This would make the 3-way into a 4-way stop. Troy discussed how the bush near the church is also a danger factor because of how you are unable to see other drivers coming by.

Palmer resident told 22News what she thinks about the town adding stop signs to the opposing roads. “If people knew their right away it wouldn’t be an issue,” expressed Samantha Rosa. “I’ve been around that area a lot. I don’t think it’s a bad idea to put stop signs, it may slow things down a little but that’s not a big deal.”

A Monson resident, Rob Hunter added, “definitely like this idea, can’t count how many times I’ve nearly seen car accidents there! Full send on the stop sign idea!”

Town officials also added their thoughts on the concern by saying that the issue had been addressed previously, but the police chief felt that it didn’t need to be a four-way stop. However, they’d revisit the issue.

After the meeting, the Town of Palmer came to a decision, four flashing stop signs will be added. An expected removal of the bushes at the church is to also be completed.

It is estimated that it will take a week or more for stop signs to arrive, but the trough will not be moved.