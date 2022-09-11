(WWLP) – A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.

22News received photos from viewers of the harvest moon that was seen Friday night into the weekend. This is a symbol that summer is coming to an end, and that fall is right around the corner.

The harvest moon was seen rising over Southwick, Three Rivers, Chicopee, Greenfield, and other towns. Depending on where you were, a different shade of color was seen, like the one’s below.

Courtesy of Nancy Rondeau from Westfield Mass. Moon spotted in Three Rivers.

Courtesy of Catherine King from Greenfield, Mass. Moon spotted in Greenfield.

Courtesy of Angela Hodgkins from Chicopee, Mass. Moon spotted in Chicopee.

Did you take any photos of the harvest moon over the weekend? Feel free to send them to us via ReportIt.