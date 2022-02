COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – At least one person was injured after a car crashed into a tree on South Green River Road in Colrain.

According to a statement by the Colrain Fire Department, on Sunday around 8 P.M., two engines and an ambulance were called to assist a driver who had crashed into a tree. The car then later fell down an embankment into the river.

Courtesy of Colrain Fire Department.

Courtesy of Colrain Fire Department.

Courtesy of Colrain Fire Department.

The cause of the accident has not been released at this time.