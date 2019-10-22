(WWLP) – From a young age, I always knew I wanted to be a voice for the voiceless. Through journalism I have been able to do just that, but I always wanted to help people in a greater way.

Being that voice led me to the I Found Light Against All Odds organization one weekend morning while I was reporting. This Springfield-based non-profit organization provides at risk inner-city youth and their families with the tools and resources they need to overcome adversity, break cycles of poverty, and become contributing and active members of society. Most importantly, our work helps them persevere and find light after darkness.

“Our youth don’t care what we know until they know that we care “ –Coach Stefan Davis, founder & CEO

I’ve been a board member for over a year and this organization has truly changed my outlook on life. We’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for our youth, giving many that second chance at life they deserve. Our annual gala and golf tournament has allowed these young men and women the chance to obtain degrees in higher education and achieve stable income so that they can continue to follow their dreams.

“Being involved and a board member on I Found Light Against All Odds has been inspiring and a privlege to serve the at-risk youth in our area.“ Lisa Lombari, board member

I’ve also been privileged enough to mentor some students in the area and provide insight on what it is that I do as a news anchor.





















Here’s a glimpse of what IFLAAO does to help youth in our area: I Found Light Against All Odds helps young adults get to college

In addition to giving back to the community, I also have a passion for the arts ( hence the title of my blog- Pirouettes and Philanthropy). FUN FACT: I have a minor in Dance. Stay tuned…