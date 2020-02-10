Pop Culture News: ‘Friends’ cast member joins Instagram, 92nd Academy Awards

(WWLP) – Chandler Bing is finally on Instagram, and the 92nd Academy Awards may see a Joker shut out this season. 22News is taking a look into this week’s pop culture news.

Fans of the hit TV show Friends were excited Thursday when Matthew Perry, A-K-A Chandler Bing, finally joined Instagram. He made headlines as he was the last of the Friends cast to join Instagram, with Jennifer Aniston joining back in 2019.

Lisa Kudrow posted in response to the “Can’t believe my eyes welcome to Instagram @mattperry4 #friendsforlife.”

Despite gaining millions of followers, Perry did leave his Instagram blank for 24 hours until Friday when he posted “This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram…so here we go.”

Taylor Swift released her lyric video for “The Man” Friday with now over 3 million views on youtube. “The Man is the latest single from Swift’s seventh studio album “Lover” and was dropped back in January. The lyrics speak about gender inequality, especially from Swift’s perspective within the media and industry.

In the video, a woman is seen navigating through obstacles that the men seemed to be avoiding. Eventually, the video ends with a group of women walking in solidarity. This powerful message is also portrayed in Swift’s Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.”

Have you made your winners predictions for the Oscar’s?

Joker has the most nominations with 11 including Best Picture and Joaquin Phoenix seems to be locked to win Best Actor. Renee Zellweger has been a similar force in the best actress category for Judy.

However, Best Picture is still up in the air. The Irishman is a favorite, as well as Marriage Story and Once upon a time in Hollywood. But 1917 and Parasite have recently become strong contenders in the running.