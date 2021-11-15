Protecting your holiday deliveries from porch pirates

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Security experts and law enforcement are warning people about a possible surge in package theft during the holidays.

Consumers are buying items online in record numbers. Thieves are known to follow delivery trucks, and drive through more affluent neighborhoods, looking to steal delivered items left outside when no one is home.

Below are some ideas on how to reduce the chances of your delivered items to be stolen by “porch pirates.”

1. Enable Tracking and Text Alerts: Most carriers, including Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, will text you when your package has been delivered. Turn this feature on and collect your packages as soon as possible.

2. Install Home Security Cameras: Security cameras serve as a deterrent and have helped catch porch pirates in the act. Consider smart cameras with AI-based technology that can detect unusual activity including if a package goes missing.

3. Invest in a Porch Lockbox: Companies now manufacture lockboxes designed specifically to receive packages. The lockbox will have a code that you provide to the delivery service so they can open it and drop your package off securely.

4. Control Shipping Location: If you know you will not be home to accept the package, you can have it shipped to work, to an Amazon Locker or pick it up in-store.

5. Ask for nondescript packaging: A package that says Tiffany & Co is likely to pique the interest of any criminal. See if the merchant will use a nondescript box.