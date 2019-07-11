Remembering Jim Bouton

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Yankees pitcher and baseball author Jim Bouton died at home in the Berkshires in western Massachusetts on Wednesday at the age of 80.

This photo is from 2017, when Jim Bouton, who was struggling with his health, still wanted to play catch in his backyard in the Berkshires. Nobody ever captured the humor and humanity of ballplayers the way Bouton did in Ball Four. Rest easy, Bulldog. pic.twitter.com/gVZZSKxRLh — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) July 11, 2019

He had been battling a number of ailments since a stroke in 2012. In the last few years, he fought a brain disease linked to dementia, the final chapter of a life well-lived.

And what a life.

Bouton pitched for the Yankees in the 1960s. He won 21 games in just his second season in 1963, and won two games against the Cardinals in the 1964 World Series.

But an arm injury robbed him of his fastball and changed his career.

The New York Yankees organization is saddened to learn of the passing of former Yankee Jim Bouton. We send our condolences to his family and friends and will be holding a moment of silence in his memory before tomorrow night's game. pic.twitter.com/WZ29eXPnbz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 11, 2019

So instead of just playing baseball, he started to observe it and document his journey on just about anything he could find tape recorders scraps of paper napkins and doggie bags.

The result was his masterpiece “Ball Four”

It chronicled his 1969 season when he was hanging on with the Seattle Pilots and Houston Astros.

It was funny and irreverent and eye-opening because it also detailed the lives of ballplayers and all the characters that he came across behind the scenes in the clubhouse and the dugout and off the field.

When it was released in 1970 “Ball Four” was considered scandalous and Bouton was ostracized by players and management for exposing those secrets.

But now “Ball Four” is considered a classic in fact… it’s the only sports book on the New York Public Library’s list of the greatest books of the 20th century.

In 2011 Time magazine included it on its list of the 100 greatest nonfiction books of all time.

The last sentence of “Ball Four” is one of the best closing lines of all time:

“You spend a good piece of your life gripping a baseball and in the end it turns out that it was the other way around all the time.”

Jim Bouton, the iconoclastic @MLB pitcher who authored "Ball Four," has died at the age of 80. His book was selected by @nypl as one of the greatest of the 20th century. Read about Bouton's life and legacy in baseball: https://t.co/EtjrqqreR8 #SABR pic.twitter.com/rMawHCeGDN — SABR (@sabr) July 11, 2019

New York Yankee starting pitchers left to right, Whitey Ford, Jim Bouton, Al Downing, Ralph Terry, and Stan Williams, September 4, 1963. (AP Photo)

The New York Yankees, currently leading the American League, are shown in team picture on Sept. 4, 1964 at New York?s Yankee Stadium. Front row, from left are: Whitey Ford, Roger Maris, Bobby Richardson, Hal Reniff, coach Jim Hegan, manager Yogi Berra, coach Jim Gleeson (CQ) coach Frank Crosetti, Joe Pepitone, Phil Linz, Mickey Mantle, Tom Tresh, and Tony Kubek. Center Row, from left, trainer Joe Soares, Mel Stottlemyre, Al Downing, Jim Bouton, Elston Howard, Pete Mikkelsen, Bill Stafford, Clete Boyer, Trainer Don Seger, Back Row, from left, Hector Lopez, John Blanchard, batting practice pitcher Spud Murray, Ralph Terry, Stan Williams, Steve Hamilton, Rollie Sheldon, Pedro Gonzalez, and Archie Moore. Batboys seated in front are Greg Cahoon, left, and Tony Florio. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 1964 file photo, New York Yankees pitcher Jim Bouton takes aim as he holds two balls in the right hand that his teammates hope will lead them to victory in the sixth World Series game in New York. Jim Bouton, the New York Yankees pitcher who shocked the conservative baseball world with the tell-all book “Ball Four,” has died, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was 80.(AP Photo/File)

Pitcher turned sportswriter Jim Bouton, author of controversial book, ball four (which he hold here) shown August 11, 1970 has succumbed to his own third strike. He has announced his retirement from baseball. (AP Photo)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Jim Bouton loses his cap as he fires during action against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Sept. 15, 1978. Bouton pitched the Braves to a 4-1 win, his first in the majors in eight years. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

Former New York Yankees pitcher Jim Bouton, right, greets former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Tommie Davis (12) during Old Timers’ Day ceremonies prior to the start of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Yankees Saturday, July 25, 1998 at Yankee Stadium in New York. Bouton is making his first appearance at Yankee Stadium since the publication of his book, Ball Four. (AP Photo/John Dunn)

Author Jim Bouton signs his book “Ball Four,” at the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) annual convention in downtown Seattle on Friday, June 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Kevin P. Casey)

**ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS AUG. 18-20** Scoreboard operator Niko Fantakis tallies a run during a Vintage Base Ball Federation playoff game in Westfield, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2007. The Vintage Base Ball Federation hosts its first World Series this weekend, one year after former major leaguer Jim Bouton founded the federation. (AP Photo/Nathan K. Martin)

**ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS AUG. 18-20** John Greaney, center, appeals to fans after he is “arrested” by Keystone Kops Drew Galaska, left, and Geoff Gould for making comments about suffragettes during a Vintage Base Ball Federation playoff game in Westfield, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2007, in Westfield, Mass. Greaney is a justice on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. The Vintage Base Ball Federation hosts its first World Series this weekend, one year after former major leaguer Jim Bouton founded the federation. (AP Photo/Nathan K. Martin)

Former New York Yankees pitcher Jim Bouton signs copies of the Associated Press book “New York Yankees 365,” in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2009. The Associated Press, founded in 1846, the same year as the first recorded baseball game was played in Hoboken, N.J., has published a new book chronicling the history of the sport’s winningest team, the New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2009 file photo, Former New York Yankees pitcher Jim Bouton signs copies of the Associated Press book “New York Yankees 365,” in New York. Jim Bouton, the New York Yankees pitcher who shocked the conservative baseball world with the tell-all book “Ball Four,” has died, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was 80.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

After his career was over Bouton was also a sportscaster, an actor and an entrepreneur co-founding “Big League Chew” the shredded bubble gum kids and adults enjoy to this day.

He also helped to promote Vintage Baseball taking the game back to the way it was played in the early days.

When all was forgiven and he was invited back to a Yankees Old Timer’s game in 1998 after the tragic death of his daughter Laurie he was able to hear the cheers once more.

He said it was the most emotional day of his life.

I had the chance to interview him a couple of times and I have included a video to one of those interviews from 2004.

I remember him as funny insightful and forever young. He was one of a kind.

Jim Bouton was 80 years old.

I was lucky enough to interview Jim Bouton a couple of times. He was funny, insightful & forever young. He's now smiling once again and reunited with his daughter Laurie. RIP Jim. https://t.co/xLjSOCOUIJ #JimBouton #BallFour #Yankees @MLB — Rich Tettemer (@RichTettemer) July 11, 2019