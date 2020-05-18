The following detailed commentary provides guidance for industries on the reopening plan as of May 18, 2020.

BOSTON (mass.gov) – The following detailed commentary is related to the Executive Order signed by Governor Baker on May 18, 2020. This document is intended to provide additional information on businesses and activities summarized in the Reopening Massachusetts report. This is not an exhaustive list of all possible businesses that can open in each phase; it may be updated from time to time.

For additional information please visit the Reopening Massachusetts website www.mass.gov/reopening

Unless otherwise stated, businesses expected to be allowed to open in future phases will be subject to certain limitations and guidelines that will be provided at a later date. All businesses are required to follow Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and Sector specific safety protocols and best practices. All of this information is subject to revision based on the latest public health data.

Guidance for industries on the reopening plan As of May 18, 2020 (PDF)

Businesses

All businesses deemed essential by previous order

Currently allowed

These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.

Banks

Currently allowed

These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.

Dog walkers

Currently allowed

These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.

Financial services

Currently allowed

These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.

In house services (such as nannies, babysitting, house cleaning)

Currently allowed

These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.

Real estate open houses

Currently allowed with restrictions

These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.

Construction

Phase 1 – May 18

All construction businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Firearm retailers and shooting ranges

Phase 1 – May 18

Home remodeling

Phase 1 – May 18

All construction businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening (includes guidance for remodeling in 1-3 family residences)

In home installations

Phase 1 – May 18, construction related: Construction related – e.g., painting, repairs, etc.

Phase 2 – non construction related: Non construction related – e.g., carpet installation, home theaters, security systems

Manufacturing

Phase 1 – May 18

All manufacturing businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Places of worship

Phase 1 – May 18

Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Auto dealers and wholesalers

Phase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only: Follow guidelines for non-essential retail and car dealerships found in the Essential Services FAQ

Phase 2 – browsing inside the showroom with restrictions

Car washes

Phase 1 – May 25

Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Drive-in movie theaters

Phase 1 – May 25

These businesses must follow Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards.

Hair salons / barbershops

Phase 1 – May 25

Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

General office spaces

Phase 1 – May 25 except City of Boston: Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Phase 1 – June 1 City of Boston

Lab space

Phase 1 – May 25

Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Libraries

Phase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only

Phase 2 – browsing inside the Library with restrictions

Pet grooming

Phase 1 – May 25

Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Retail (such as clothing stores, toy stores, jewelry stores, nurseries and garden centers that don’t sell food products, adult use cannabis stores)

Phase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only

Phase 2 – browsing inside the store with restrictions

Casinos

Hotel & Restaurants – Phase 2

Gaming area – Phase 3

Theaters / arenas – Phase 3/4

Casinos and hotels attached to them should follow the guidelines for each section of the property (e.g. hotel, restaurants, etc.).

Driving schools

Currently allowed to offer classroom instruction online

Phase 2 – behind-the-wheel training or observation of another student driver

RMV developing comprehensive guidance for permit testing, road tests and driving schools

Hotels and accommodations (including short-term / private vacation rentals by owner)

Currently open to provide services to essential workers and vulnerable populations.

Phase 2 – reopen to serve other guests with restrictions

We are actively considering whether additional guidance will be provided to hotels/lodging before Phase 2

Other personal services (such as nail salons, day spas, massage therapy, tattoo parlors, electrolysis studios)

Phase 2

Restaurants

Phase 1 – can continue to offer takeout and delivery options

Phase 2 – can begin opening dining areas

We are actively considering whether additional guidance will be provided to restaurants before Phase 2

Amusement parks

TBD – either Phase 3 or 4

Bars

Phase 3

Bars are defined as establishments that only serve alcohol and do not have kitchen areas that prepare food on-site.

Gyms, fitness studios

Phase 3

Evaluating earlier opening of personal training and outdoor classes

Movie theaters

Phase 3

Museums

Phase 3

Performance venues (such as concert halls, theatres)

Phase 3

Large performance venues are an exception and will open in Phase 4 following guidance for other large venues. Some outdoor performance venues may begin opening in Phase 2.

Large venues (such as arenas, stadiums, night clubs, race tracks, other sports venues)

Phase 4

In process of determining what qualifies as a large venue.

Sports without spectators TBD

Flight schools

TBD – not Phase 1

Comprehensive plan is being developed

Recreation & outdoors

Beaches

Currently allowed for transitory activity only, will open for more activities in Phase 1 – May 25

Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Golf

Currently allowed with restrictions

Continue to follow guidance outlined in the Essential Services FAQ

Parks

Currently open, but services/facilities will reopen in Phase 1 – May 25

Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Fishing, hunting and boating

Phase 1 – May 25

Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Outdoor adventure activities (including ski area summer activities, zip-lines, and mountain biking)

Phase 1 – May 25

Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations

Phase 1 – May 25

Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening

Other outdoor recreation (such as miniature golf, go karts, batting cages)

Phase 2

Outdoor performances

Some activities in Phase 2

Summer camps

Phase 2 – recreational day camps

Phase 3 – residential camps

Youth sports

Some activities in Phase 2

Other indoor recreation (such as indoor batting cages, indoor go karts)

Phase 3

Sightseeing (such as bus tours, duck tours, harbor cruises, whale watching)

Phase 3

Tours

Phase 3

Historical sites

TBD – not Phase 1

Comprehensive tourism plan is being developed

Cruise ships