BOSTON (mass.gov) – The following detailed commentary is related to the Executive Order signed by Governor Baker on May 18, 2020. This document is intended to provide additional information on businesses and activities summarized in the Reopening Massachusetts report. This is not an exhaustive list of all possible businesses that can open in each phase; it may be updated from time to time.
For additional information please visit the Reopening Massachusetts website www.mass.gov/reopening
Unless otherwise stated, businesses expected to be allowed to open in future phases will be subject to certain limitations and guidelines that will be provided at a later date. All businesses are required to follow Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and Sector specific safety protocols and best practices. All of this information is subject to revision based on the latest public health data.
Guidance for industries on the reopening plan As of May 18, 2020 (PDF)
Businesses
All businesses deemed essential by previous order
- Currently allowed
- These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
Banks
- Currently allowed
- These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
Dog walkers
- Currently allowed
- These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
Financial services
- Currently allowed
- These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
In house services (such as nannies, babysitting, house cleaning)
- Currently allowed
- These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
Real estate open houses
- Currently allowed with restrictions
- These businesses will be required to comply with Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards and any applicable sector specific safety protocols / best practices by May 25, 2020.
Construction
- Phase 1 – May 18
- All construction businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Firearm retailers and shooting ranges
- Phase 1 – May 18
Home remodeling
- Phase 1 – May 18
- All construction businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening (includes guidance for remodeling in 1-3 family residences)
In home installations
- Phase 1 – May 18, construction related: Construction related – e.g., painting, repairs, etc.
- Phase 2 – non construction related: Non construction related – e.g., carpet installation, home theaters, security systems
Manufacturing
- Phase 1 – May 18
- All manufacturing businesses, please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Places of worship
- Phase 1 – May 18
- Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Auto dealers and wholesalers
- Phase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only: Follow guidelines for non-essential retail and car dealerships found in the Essential Services FAQ
- Phase 2 – browsing inside the showroom with restrictions
Car washes
- Phase 1 – May 25
- Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Drive-in movie theaters
- Phase 1 – May 25
- These businesses must follow Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards.
Hair salons / barbershops
- Phase 1 – May 25
- Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
General office spaces
- Phase 1 – May 25 except City of Boston: Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
- Phase 1 – June 1 City of Boston
Lab space
- Phase 1 – May 25
- Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Libraries
- Phase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only
- Phase 2 – browsing inside the Library with restrictions
Pet grooming
- Phase 1 – May 25
- Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Retail (such as clothing stores, toy stores, jewelry stores, nurseries and garden centers that don’t sell food products, adult use cannabis stores)
- Phase 1 – May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only
- Phase 2 – browsing inside the store with restrictions
Casinos
- Hotel & Restaurants – Phase 2
- Gaming area – Phase 3
- Theaters / arenas – Phase 3/4
- Casinos and hotels attached to them should follow the guidelines for each section of the property (e.g. hotel, restaurants, etc.).
Driving schools
- Currently allowed to offer classroom instruction online
- Phase 2 – behind-the-wheel training or observation of another student driver
- RMV developing comprehensive guidance for permit testing, road tests and driving schools
Hotels and accommodations (including short-term / private vacation rentals by owner)
- Currently open to provide services to essential workers and vulnerable populations.
- Phase 2 – reopen to serve other guests with restrictions
- We are actively considering whether additional guidance will be provided to hotels/lodging before Phase 2
Other personal services (such as nail salons, day spas, massage therapy, tattoo parlors, electrolysis studios)
- Phase 2
Restaurants
- Phase 1 – can continue to offer takeout and delivery options
- Phase 2 – can begin opening dining areas
- We are actively considering whether additional guidance will be provided to restaurants before Phase 2
Amusement parks
- TBD – either Phase 3 or 4
Bars
- Phase 3
- Bars are defined as establishments that only serve alcohol and do not have kitchen areas that prepare food on-site.
Gyms, fitness studios
- Phase 3
- Evaluating earlier opening of personal training and outdoor classes
Movie theaters
- Phase 3
Museums
- Phase 3
Performance venues (such as concert halls, theatres)
- Phase 3
- Large performance venues are an exception and will open in Phase 4 following guidance for other large venues. Some outdoor performance venues may begin opening in Phase 2.
Large venues (such as arenas, stadiums, night clubs, race tracks, other sports venues)
- Phase 4
- In process of determining what qualifies as a large venue.
- Sports without spectators TBD
Flight schools
- TBD – not Phase 1
- Comprehensive plan is being developed
Recreation & outdoors
Beaches
- Currently allowed for transitory activity only, will open for more activities in Phase 1 – May 25
- Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Golf
- Currently allowed with restrictions
- Continue to follow guidance outlined in the Essential Services FAQ
Parks
- Currently open, but services/facilities will reopen in Phase 1 – May 25
- Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Fishing, hunting and boating
- Phase 1 – May 25
- Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Outdoor adventure activities (including ski area summer activities, zip-lines, and mountain biking)
- Phase 1 – May 25
- Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations
- Phase 1 – May 25
- Please refer to detailed guidance for reopening
Other outdoor recreation (such as miniature golf, go karts, batting cages)
- Phase 2
Outdoor performances
- Some activities in Phase 2
Summer camps
- Phase 2 – recreational day camps
- Phase 3 – residential camps
Youth sports
- Some activities in Phase 2
Other indoor recreation (such as indoor batting cages, indoor go karts)
- Phase 3
Sightseeing (such as bus tours, duck tours, harbor cruises, whale watching)
- Phase 3
Tours
- Phase 3
Historical sites
- TBD – not Phase 1
- Comprehensive tourism plan is being developed
Cruise ships
- N/A
- Operating under federal guidance, No Sail order currently in effect