Report It: Illegal dumping of tires in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is following up on a report about the illegal dumping of tires on Woronoco Road in Russell.
A viewer sent 22News a photo of the tires via ReportIt@wwlp.com.
22News has left a message with the town’s police department to see if they’re aware of the issue.
