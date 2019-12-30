Breaking News
Gunshot victim found on Belmont Avenue in Springfield has died
1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Amvets Post 74 Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Greenfield Community College Hubbard Memorial Library LifePath MassHire Springfield Career Center NELCWIT Senior Center - Shelburne Falls South County Senior Center South Hadley Council on Aging VOC Transportation Young Men's Library Assoc.

Report It: Illegal dumping of tires in Russell

Digital First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(ReportIt)

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is following up on a report about the illegal dumping of tires on Woronoco Road in Russell.

A viewer sent 22News a photo of the tires via ReportIt@wwlp.com.

22News has left a message with the town’s police department to see if they’re aware of the issue.

Read more:

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation