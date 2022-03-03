WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– Law enforcement and consumer protection organizations are warning people to beware of scammers before donating to anyone claiming to be providing help in Ukraine.

Scammers take advantage of any type of crisis and prey on people’s generosity and sympathy, and the war in Ukraine is no different. They create fake charities that may look legitimate, or claim to be from a real support organization. Before you donate, be sure to do your homework first.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) offers these tips:

Check out the organization. Search online for the name of the group, plus words like “review,” “scam,” or “complaint.” See if others have had good or bad experiences with the charity. And see what charity watchdog groups say about that organization.

NBC News has provided this list of verified charities that are currently bringing aid to Ukraine:

Charity Navigator has a website dedicated to educating Americans about non-profit resources and suggests giving these organizations a try:

World Help

Operation USA

Catholic Relief Services

International Medical Corps

Project HOPE

UNICEF USA

Direct Relief